Weld County has limited amount of monkeypox vaccines

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Weld County Health Department has a limited amount of monkeypox vaccines available for high-risk people. The county defines high-risk as anyone 18 years and older who has had physical contact with someone who has the disease in the last two weeks.

High risk also includes those who are gay, bi-sexual or other men who have sex with men or transgender, non-binary or gender diverse people who are 18 and over are also high-risk.

Colorado currently has at least 155 cases of monkeypox. The virus comes with flu-like symptoms and typically a rash or skin bumps.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, go to weldgov.com.

CBSColorado.com Staff
The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

