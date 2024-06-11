279 homes & businesses and 77 government buildings were damaged in Northern Colorado flooding

Watch helicopter's flight above Greeley, Colorado, after major flooding and hailstorm

Two weeks after a severe storm moved across northeastern Colorado and brought hail and flooding, Weld County Commissioners have approved a disaster declaration. The intent is to request that state funds be used to help pay for recovery efforts.

According to county officials, 279 homes and businesses and 77 government buildings and public infrastructure have been reported as damaged. The total damage is estimated at over $3 million.

The storm brought a month's worth of precipitation to the eastern Greeley and the surrounding areas in a period of about two hours. Two inches of hail were measures in Greeley. Parts of Johnstown and Milliken were also affected.

Last week Greeley approved a disaster declaration for the city. This count declaration supports that.

The county has information about how to report damage from the storm and how to avoid contractor scams at a special section of the greeleygov.com website.