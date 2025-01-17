Indoor events in Denver to enjoy during Colorado's arctic blast this weekend

Many people may be planning to stay inside this weekend due to brutally cold temperatures, but there are plenty of fun indoor events happening this weekend in Denver.

The Stock Show is entering its second week and will have many indoor shows and family-friendly activities this weekend.

Take a trip through history at one of the "Wild West Shows" reenacting the original Buffalo Bill shows. Check out the Extreme Dog Show and the Dog Pull Contest, or stop by the Pro Rodeo and the iconic Stockyard Saloon.

History Colorado's new interactive exhibit offers visitors a nostalgic look at the 90s and the massive changes in culture, music, and events of the decade. The 90's: Last Decade Before the Future includes sports, fashion, technology, and media, including a small Blockbuster Video store.

Friday is the last day to join in the excitement at Tapville Social's Grand Opening Celebration. Stop by for the ribbon cutting, a chance to win prizes, and meet local brewers.

On Saturday, Leevers Locavore is hosting a Vegan Tasting Fair with vendors offering samples of their products. Visitors can learn about the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle and healthy foods. Or grab your friends and put on your comfiest onesies for the Official Onesie Bar Crawl.

A women's clothing sustainable style swap is happening Sunday at the Grant-Humphreys Mansion. Bring your gently used clothes, accessories, and shoes, and find some new favorites to take home.

There are plenty of chances to check out the music scene this weekend with performances by Gabriel & Dresden, Benny Benassi, and more.