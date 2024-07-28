Water main break causes 12-foot sinkhole near Denver

A 12-foot sinkhole near Denver was caused by a water main break, according to the Arapahoe Sheriff's Office. Now Denver Water is working to patch a line, but officials are telling nearby residents and motorists the work could take hours.

The break is causing water to shoot water about 15 feet into the air in a residential neighborhood in the 4300 block of East Hinsdale Place near South Colorado Boulevard and East Dry Creek Road.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The intersection of East Hinsdale Place and South Clermont Drive is closed as crews work to repair the burst pipe.

Nearby residents could be without running water as that work goes on, officials say.