How to Watch: Colorado Buffaloes win streak a hot topic on this week's "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean"

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes look to keep win streak going

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a bye week with a three-game winning streak, and the team is looking to keep those wins coming.

Last time out, the Buffs dominated UCF in a 48-21 win, and they're hoping to snag another win this weekend when they host the Kansas State Wildcats in Boulder.

If the Buffs win on Saturday there will be a lot of talk about CU (4-1) being in Big 12 title contention.

A key to this weekend's game will be the Buffs defense. They just needs to keep playing like they've been playing. They're one of six defenses in the nation that has not allowed a 100-yard rusher or a 100-yard receiver. They also have all of their starters playing after some missed time due to injuries.

Kansas State will challenge them, especially in the ground game, but if they were able to stop the UCF run game, they should be able to do the same to the Wildcats.



On "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" this week, Sanders said the Buffs can't afford to have any rust from the bye week because K State reminds him of a team that CU faced earlier this season.

"They do what they need to do in the moment that they have to do it. They're not going to overwhelm you with this or that, but these guys are consistent. They're a lot like North Dakota State, a lot like that. So North Dakota State didn't do anything to beat themselves. And we expect the same sentiment," Sanders said.

"It's going to be a task. We match up really well together in all categories."

Be sure to catch Romi Bean's complete conversation with Sanders in the latest edition of "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" -- which airs on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS News Colorado (on air and stream). Wide receiver Will Sheppard will be a special guest on the show.