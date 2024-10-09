Walk and Roll to School Day celebrates Denver crossing guards, highlights importance of safe routes

Schools across the Denver metro area celebrated Walk and Roll to School Day on Wednesday. The goal is to raise awareness of the need for crossing guards and highlight the benefits of walking and rolling to class.

For a day, more than 40 local celebrities shadowed crossing guards at Denver Public Schools, including CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White at Swansea Elementary School and Justin Adams at Morey Middle School.

Every single day, Swansea's Dean of Culture Ryan Bailey makes a difference in kids' lives while serving his community.

"Buenos días, good morning!" Bailey greets each family warmly with a smile and high five as they approach the school.

"It really fun to be a part of," he said. "We very intentionally stand in front of school and welcome every kid we can by name. There's about 400 of them."

Bailey provides an essential service in the neighborhood, where busy roads block safe access of otherwise-walkable routes to school.

"Over the past two years, with the viaduct change and all the I-70 differences that have restructured our community here it makes it tough for families sometimes. Even if you came 18 months ago, you'd see a very different layout."

Walking and rolling to school also promotes healthy habits, says Bailey.

"We are also in a food desert and it's important we live this lifestyle to incorporate it into everyday life. We are a car and commuting country. And we believe it's the connection with the whole child, it's not just reading or math but the connections we make with human beings, the connections we make with friends."