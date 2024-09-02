"Violent event" reported in Colorado town of Glenwood Springs

A "violent event" of an unknown nature was reported in the Colorado mountain town of Glenwood Springs on Monday afternoon.

The Glenwood Springs Police Department did not immediately offer details about the incident other than to call it a "violent event" in the Glenwood Meadows Shopping Center, but around 2:40 p.m., the department said in a Facebook post that the scene was secure and that there were no further threats to the public.

A business owner in the Glenwood Meadows shopping center captured the scene after police reported a "violent incident" on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. Courtesy

Images of the scene captured by shoppers and business owners showed a large police presence with a section of the parking lot roped off with crime scene tape.

The department did not indicate if there were any victims or what their conditions were but said the area would be closed off for about eight hours and that it would offer more details as it learns more.

A suspect is in custody, the department said.

