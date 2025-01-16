Video shows police officers in Colorado using patrol car to stop suspected thieves

Two suspects were arrested in a town in the southern part of the Denver metro area this week after police captured them following the reported theft of a snowblower.

On Tuesday morning Parker police received a report of two people stealing a snowblower from a business. It was later determined that they were traveling in a stolen car.

The SUV the suspects were driving was spotted on camera, and police followed that SUV to a parking lot near the intersection of South Parker Road and Lincoln Avenue.

An officer in a patrol car stopped the suspects when the SUV hit the patrol car in the lot. The SUV then quickly backed up out of the parking lot, over some bushes, went backwards down a small hill and came to a halt when it struck a tree. The police car was just a nose away as the SUV went tumbling backwards.

Parker Police

After the SUV stopped, the driver quickly got out and tried to run away but an officer shot that person with a Taser and got them into custody.

Parker Police

The second suspect was also arrested.

Parker police said both suspects were on probation for motor vehicle theft.