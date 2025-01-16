Watch CBS News
Local News

Video shows police officers in Colorado using patrol car to stop suspected thieves

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Parker police stop suspects who reportedly stole snowblower
Parker police stop suspects who reportedly stole snowblower 00:27

Two suspects were arrested in a town in the southern part of the Denver metro area this week after police captured them following the reported theft of a snowblower.

On Tuesday morning Parker police received a report of two people stealing a snowblower from a business. It was later determined that they were traveling in a stolen car.

The SUV the suspects were driving was spotted on camera, and police followed that SUV to a parking lot near the intersection of South Parker Road and Lincoln Avenue.

An officer in a patrol car stopped the suspects when the SUV hit the patrol car in the lot. The SUV then quickly backed up out of the parking lot, over some bushes, went backwards down a small hill and came to a halt when it struck a tree. The police car was just a nose away as the SUV went tumbling backwards.

dashcam.jpg
Parker Police

After the SUV stopped, the driver quickly got out and tried to run away but an officer shot that person with a Taser and got them into custody.

taser.jpg
Parker Police

The second suspect was also arrested.

Parker police said both suspects were on probation for motor vehicle theft. 

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.