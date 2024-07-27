USMC memorial vandalized with anti-Israeli graffiti in Golden, Colorado

Colorado military officials say the United States Marine Corps Memorial was vandalized with anti-Israeli graffiti.

On Thursday, officials issued a press release, saying that the USMC memorial was vandalized after it was desecrated with graffiti reading "FREE GAZA." Officials say the incident happened overnight.

USMC Memorial

"The defacement of this Memorial is not just an attack on a monument, but on the values and sacrifices it represents," said Paula Sarlls, president of the USMC Memorial Foundation. "We urgently need the community's help to restore the Memorial to its rightful state."

Following the incident, the USMC Memorial Foundation has turned to the community for support and has asked for volunteers, along with donations to help clean up the graffiti.

The foundation also hopes to get the graffiti cleaned up ahead of the memorial's 47th anniversary celebration, which is scheduled for August 24.