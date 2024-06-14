U.S. Bank gives grant to Brothers Redevelopment to build affordable homes in Aurora

Brianna Davenport says her mom Peggy's home getting painted by a team from Brothers Redevelopment and U.S. Bank is a God-send, because it helps her keep a roof over her head that she can be proud of.

"This is phenomenal. This is amazing," said Brianna. "It just keeps her, you know, so much longevity and it kind of puts a pep in her step."

The value of a safe and comfortable home is something the Arapahoe County Commission, Brothers Redevelopment and U.S. Bank know very well.

That's why they are teaming up not only to paint Peggy Davenport's home, but also to build 60 new affordable housing units in Aurora.

"One of the critical components to, quality of life in our community is whether or not people can afford a place to rest their head," said Arapahoe County Commissioner Jeff Baker.

On Friday, U.S. Bank gave Brothers a $500,000 grant to build the new housing development. That's in addition to money Arapahoe County has already kicked in.

"Every small step that we take in this community strengthens that community," said Arapahoe County Commissioner Leslie Summey.

The development will provide housing to the unhoused and those getting out of incarceration. And while this money is a huge help, the president of Brothers Redevelopment Jeff Martinez says it's just one step toward completion.

"This is the first one and it takes several to get there. But this is just one opportunity for us to celebrate," said Martinez.

It's a reason for the Davenports to celebrate because they can be a proud part of their community with a freshly painted home.

Brianna Davenport CBS

"We never thought that we would experience anything like this, and it just means the world to her." said Brianna.

The affordable housing development is expected to be finished in the fall of 2026.