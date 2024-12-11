University of Denver men's soccer team heads to 2024 College Cup

The University of Denver men's soccer team will make an appearance in the College Cup for the second time in program history this weekend. The Pioneers will take on Vermont in the 2024 College Cup Semifinal at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

They are just two wins away from their first-ever national title. For the seniors, this is something they have been preparing for.

"I've been dreaming about it ever since we came here freshman year, ever since we've been talking about it as a class," said DU Pioneers midfielder Sam Bassett. "The narrative's been playing through my head while ultimately trying to stay in my processes as well as the whole team so we can do our thing."

"We've talked about leaving a legacy, especially the senior class so we came in and to get a banner up in the rafters there, something that we can come back years from now and still have that there, no one can take that away from us," said DU Pioneers defender Jason Belloli.

According to DU's website, Denver defeated UMass 3-0 in the quarters, No. 14 seed Indiana 1-0 the weekend before in the NCAA Round of 16 and Gardner-Webb 3-0 the weekend before that to reach the semifinal stage. Vermont's path has included wins over Iona, No. 7 Hofstra, San Diego and No. 2 Pittsburgh, with the final three matches all coming on the road.