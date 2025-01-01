Watch CBS News
Two arrested for allegedly firing guns to ring in the New Year in Boulder

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

The Boulder Police Department warned the public against using firearms to celebrate the New Year after they arrested a couple for allegedly shooting guns on Wednesday.

According to the BPD, a caller contacted them to report people shooting guns in a large open field near Highway 119. Authorities said a man and woman used a rifle and a handgun to fire more than 30 rounds.

guns-confiscated-by-boulder-police-department-on-new-years-day.jpg
Boulder Police Department
shell-casings-from-gunfire-on-new-years-day.jpg
Boulder Police Department

Police said no people or properties were struck by the gunfire.

Officers reportedly found the suspects in a nearby residence and arrested them. They are facing charges of disorderly conduct/discharge of a firearm and prohibited use of a weapon.

Police shared a reminder to the community that firing guns into the air horizontally or vertically after drinking alcohol is unsafe and a risk to public safety.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

