Two arrested for allegedly firing guns to ring in the New Year in Boulder
The Boulder Police Department warned the public against using firearms to celebrate the New Year after they arrested a couple for allegedly shooting guns on Wednesday.
According to the BPD, a caller contacted them to report people shooting guns in a large open field near Highway 119. Authorities said a man and woman used a rifle and a handgun to fire more than 30 rounds.
Police said no people or properties were struck by the gunfire.
Officers reportedly found the suspects in a nearby residence and arrested them. They are facing charges of disorderly conduct/discharge of a firearm and prohibited use of a weapon.
Police shared a reminder to the community that firing guns into the air horizontally or vertically after drinking alcohol is unsafe and a risk to public safety.