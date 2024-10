Two-way player Travis Hunter left the Colorado Buffaloes game against Kansas State at Folsom Field on Saturday night at Folsom Field with an injury.

Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter last month at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando. Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CBS Sports reported that it appears he hurt his shoulder.

Hunter's injury happened in the second quarter, after ESPN reported that he had been on the field for all but one of the offensive and defensive snaps.

Hunter plays cornerback and wide receiver for CU.