Train service at Denver International Airport to be disrupted for maintenance this week

Trains at Denver International Airport to undergo maintenance this week

Trains at Denver International Airport are scheduled to undergo maintenance this week which will create a partial suspension of service. Trains will not operate between the terminal and Concourse A overnight for two nights.

Passengers will use the bridge instead. Maintenance will only impact train service between the terminal and Concourse A and train service will still be available for transit between all three concourses.

Because of the disruption in train service, A Bridge security will be the only security checkpoint option for travelers during the following dates/times:

From 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 through 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

From 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 through 1 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Additional Information from Denver International Airport:

Wayfinding for Departing Passengers

Those departing DEN during the partial suspension of train service should proceed to A Bridge Security, located north of the Terminal on Level 6.

Access to Concourse A – Access to Concourse A is available via A Bridge (connecting the Terminal to Concourse A) post security. (Train service is not required).

Access to Concourses B or C – Take A Bridge to the center core of Concourse A and follow signage to the lower-level train platform for train service from Concourse A to Concourses B or C.

Wayfinding for Arriving Passengers

Those arriving at DEN during the partial suspension of train service will need to journey to Concourse A to proceed over the A Bridge (connecting A Concourse to the Terminal).

Access from Concourse A – Follow signage for ground transportation and baggage claim. Once at the center core of the concourse, follow signage to the upper level to A Bridge. Cross the A Bridge, south, to the Terminal.

Access from Concourses B or C – Follow signage for ground transportation and baggage claim. Once at the center core of either concourse, follow signage to the lower-level train platform. Take the train to Concourse A and exit the train. Follow signage to the upper level of the center core to the A Bridge. Cross the A Bridge, south, to the Terminal.

Connecting Passengers

Travelers who are connecting through DEN during the partial suspension of train service will not be impacted as train service will only be suspended between the Terminal and Concourse A. Train service will remain available for transit between all three concourses.

As a reminder, all security checkpoints at DEN are closed daily from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. Security checkpoints and regular concourse train service are anticipated to return to normal operations at 3 a.m. on both Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.