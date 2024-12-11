Together for Colorado Toy Drive shopping made easy at King Soopers

CBS Colorado's Together for Colorado Toy Drive focuses on making sure that every child at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver gets a present during the holidays. The clubs need 22,000 toys to make that happen. CBS Colorado partners with King Soopers to collect the toys, and it's easy to make a donation by just picking up something while grocery shopping.

Recently, CBS News Anchors Michael Spencer and Karen Leigh took four members of the Dalton Elementary Boys & Girls Club shopping at a King Soopers store in Aurora. Their mission was to buy toys for the Together for Colorado Toy Drive.

The children are immediately drawn to the display of Squishmallows. Three of them are the first to go into the basket. From there the group headed straight to the toy aisles, where they grabbed games, stuffed animals, action figures, Hot Wheels, and so much more.

"My favorite part of this experience was trying to help other kids and give them more toys to let them play with," said 9-year-old King.

"Why is that important to you?" Michael Spencer asked him.

"Because it's important to help other people and to not just think about yourself," King replied.

CBS

The Boys & Girls Club members took their job very seriously and filled the cart with great selections. They added some gift cards to the mix, to make sure older club members would get something they could use during the holidays.

"So Reg, tell me how cool was it to buy gifts for other people?" asked Karen Leigh.

"Honestly, pretty good. I love just doing things for people, so I'm just proud. Since my Dad always taught me if you give to people they will always give it back," Reg replied.

King Soopers was kind enough to pick up the tab on the club members' shopping spree. Once they went through the checkout, all the toys went straight into the Together for Colorado Toy Drive bin. Children at other clubs will benefit from the kindness of these four kids.

CBS

"How important is it to have something to unwrap or to get for your family members on Christmas?" Leigh asked.

"It's super good! The feeling is just unbearable. It's like nice...and the feeling is just so nice," King responded.

LINK: Together for Colorado Toy Drive

The Together for Colorado Toy Collection Day is Thursday, December 12, 2024. Michelle Griego, Brian Flores, Karen Leigh, and Michael Spencer will be collecting toys at the King Soopers at Colorado & Yale from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Your Reporter in Aurora, Tori Mason, will be at the Smoky Hill Marketplace King Soopers from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Your Reporter in Douglas County, Olivia Young, will be at the store on S. University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Your Reporter in Jefferson County, Andrew Haubner and Karen Morfitt, will be at the King Soopers at Bel Mar from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Your Reporter in Adams County, Gabriela Vidal, will be at the new King Soopers in Thornton from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.