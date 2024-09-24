Police in Colorado search for suspect driver who intentionally struck pedestrian after shout to slow down

Police in Thornton are searching for the suspect driver who intentionally struck a pedestrian earlier this month. Investigators said it happened about 7:35 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 12600 block of York Street near Eastlake Montessori School.

Police in Thornton are searching for the suspect driver of a 1997 Honda Civic with Colorado license plate ODS-232. Thornton Police

According to police, the 1997 black Honda Civic sped past and the pedestrian shouted at the driver to slow down. That's when police believe the driver turned the vehicle around and deliberately drove into the pedestrian. That pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

Investigators said the Civic has Colorado license plate ODS-232 and a window sticker with a Brian Crower Engine Internals logo.

Anyone who has knowledge of the vehicle or the driver is asked to call 911 or the Thornton Police Department tip line at 720.977.5069.