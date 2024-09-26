Suspect in criminal gang from Venezuela arrested on outstanding Colorado warrants, Aurora police say

Police in Aurora have arrested a suspect wanted on outstanding warrants who is a documented member of a criminal gang from Venezuela. Roiberth Daniel Mora-Marquez was arrested on Wednesday night by the Aurora Police Department Gang Intervention Unit on two active warrants out of Adams and Arapahoe district courts.

Mora-Marquez has been charged in Adams District Court with aggravated first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault and felony menacing. The charges stem from an April 4 dispute and assault over unpaid rent money in the 1600 block of Lima Street, according to prosecutors.

Roiberth Daniel Mora-Marquez Aurora Police

Mora-Marquez was arrested on April 17 in connection with that investigation and posted bond. A warrant for his arrest was issued later when he failed to appear in court.

Mora-Marquez was also arrested on an active warrant out of Arapahoe District Court on charges of felony menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, harassment and reckless endangerment. Those charges stem from a June 28 shooting in the 400 block of Nile Street.

According to the Aurora Police Department Gang Intervention Unit, he is one of the 10 documented Tren de Aragua gang members the Aurora Police Department released information about earlier this month. Mora-Marquez remains in custody on a no-bond hold.

Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain has previously stated that while he doesn't deny the presence of gangs in Aurora, the city has not been "taken over" by any gang.

Aurora police ask anyone with information about this case who might be able to help with the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.