Suspect appears in court after pursuit, crash in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park

The man charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with a high-speed chase and car crash inside Rocky Mountain National Park appeared in federal court on Thursday. According to court records, Wayde Thyfault posted a $10,000 bond with conditions that included home detention, GPS monitoring, and being prohibited from driving.

According to prosecutors, on Sept. 8, a Dodge Ram truck drove through the Grand Lake entrance of Rocky Mountain National Park and did not stop. A park ranger attempted to engage with Thyfault but he continued to drive erratically through the park, oftentimes speeding, before he eventually collided with a Toyota Corolla.

Northern Colorado authorities arrested an apparent burglary suspect who drove recklessly from one end of Rocky Mountain National Park to the other. CBS

Three people inside the Corolla were injured, one critically.

Thyfault ran away from the scene but was found the next day after a homeowner in Estes Park reported a break-in at their residence.

The federal judge also ordered him to undergo therapy, stating he could not use alcohol or narcotics as part of the conditions of his release.

Prosecutors also believe Thyfault is connected to an unsolved Grand County burglary case. Court documents also note that if the Grand County Sheriff picks him up for any reason, and he's released, he needs to report to federal authorities the next day.