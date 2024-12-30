Popular sushi spot Sushi Sasa latest Denver restaurant to announce closure

Sushi Sasa, a popular spot for Sushi in Denver's Highland neighborhood announced Monday that it will be closing its doors after 20 years.

It's just the latest in a string of some of Denverites' favorite restaurants to announce it's closing after Café Brazil said earlier this month that it will be closing on Jan. 1 after 30 years of doing business.

"It has been an absolute pleasure and honor to lead Sushi Sasa for the past 20 incredible years. While all great things evolve, it's time to embrace new opportunities. With mixed emotions, we share the decision to complete this beloved chapter," Sushi Sasa said in an Instagram post on Monday. "With the support of so many talented individuals, it has been our privilege to bring exceptional sushi and unforgettable dining experiences to Denver. We are deeply grateful for the loyalty, trust, and memories we've created together. Sushi Sasa has been a true labor of love, and we will forever treasure the moments our team has shared with each and every one of you."

It wasn't immediately clear when their last day would be, but the restaurant earned several recognitions for its popularity over the years, topping several lists of best sushi spots in the city.

In 2019, it made a list of the top 5 high-end Japanese joints in Denver, based on Yelp reviews, and was lauded for its seafood and cocktails. In 2022, chefs from Sushi Sasa, Blue Moon Bakery, Denver Poke Co., Bamboo Sushi, Il Porcellino Salumi and other restaurants raised money for World Central Kitchen to help feed Ukrainian refugees.

"Thank you for being an integral part of our journey, for making Sushi Sasa a cherished place, and your support over many years that has meant the world to us," Sushi Sasa said in its announcement.