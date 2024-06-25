Are you the next SuperMascot Rocky? Denver Nuggets begin search for next iconic mascot

The cat is out of the bag in Denver, you could say. CBS News Colorado has learned the Denver Nuggets are looking to hire the next "SuperMascot Rocky," one of the most famous mascot jobs in the entire world.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Denver Nuggets, recently began their search for the team's next mountain lion mascot. Those interested in the job have to fit a specific criterion which assures only the best candidates are considered.

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 30: Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky looks on against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena on October 30, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. C. Morgan Engel / Getty Images

Though KSE never confirmed or denied they are specifically looking for the next Rocky, CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas has learned one of the job requirements is the ability to play basketball via skillsets like shooting, dribbling and dunking.

Team ownership is also looking to fill the position by Sept. 1, which is right as the NBA is concluding its offseason and transitioning into the 2024-2025 season.

KSE is also hoping to find someone who has at least three years of mascot experience, a background in gymnastics, a college degree, and a specific height requirement of between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-9.

Thomas reached out to officials within KSE seeking more information on the search for the next Nuggets mascot. As of the publication of this article, KSE was unwilling to provide any information or details about the previous individual who portrayed the mascot or their official search for the next.

One question many Nuggets loyal fans may be wondering is, how much does the position pay? For decades rumor has swirled that previous people who served as Rocky made more than $500,000 a year. Some reports even suggested it was closer to $1 million per year.

The high salary comes with the legend of the mascot, which has been inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame and is widely considered one of the most iconic jobs in the world of mascots and professional sports.

However, those interested in applying for this job should expect a starting pay range much smaller than $1 million per season. Thomas has learned that KSE is looking to hire the next mascot in the range of $70,000 to $130,000 per year.