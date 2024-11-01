String of burglaries in bedrooms in Colorado's Boulder County unsolved so far

String of burglaries in bedrooms in Boulder County unsolved so far

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public after a string of burglaries over the last few months.

The criminals typically break into the master bedroom. Police say they raid the room and closet to steal designer purses as well as cash and jewelry.

The sheriff's office is working with other state agencies including Arapahoe County to exchange information about similar cases.

Anyone who might be able to help the sheriff's office identify the thieves or help with any other aspect of the investigation is asked to call Detective Harrison at 303-441-3627. The department released the following photos from the crimes:

