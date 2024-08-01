Containment grows on Colorado's Stone Canyon Fire near Lyons, more information provided on death

Gov. Jared Polis talks about how Colorado is working to keep wildfires from being so destructive

Fire crews continue to battle the Stone Canyon Fire in Colorado and have now expanded the containment on the blaze. On Thursday night the wildfire near Lyons was 30% contained.

Earlier in the day some of the evacuations around the burn area were lifted. The fire is at about 1,500 acres in size and it has burned five structures. It hasn't grown much in the past day despite well above average temperatures.

"We were able to get some increased containment on the southern edge," Fire Incident Commander Nathan Hallam said. "We're feeling really good about this."

Boulder County

Officials also provided more details about the discovery of human remains at a house that was destroyed inside the burn area. They said the death was at a home on 2600 block of Eagle Ridge Road. The identity of the person who died still hasn't been released.

The Stone Canyon Fire started on Tuesday, the day after the Alexander Mountain Fire located about 8 miles to the north. On Thursday Gov. Jared Polis told CBS Colorado political reporter Shaun Boyd that the fire was likely human caused.

Residents in the lower Stone Canyon and the Steamboat Valley neighborhoods are now allowed to go back home.

More portions of some roads north of Lyons have also been reopened to residents, including Steamboat Valley Road, Stone Canyon Drive and Nolan Road.

Stone Canyon Fire Update: Fire Incident Commander Nathan Hallam reported that the Stone Canyon Fire is at 1,553 acres with 30% containment along the east and southeast corner as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 1. Crews continue to work on securing the fire perimeter. pic.twitter.com/sW5mCEYjrO — Boulder Office of Disaster Management (@BoulderOEM) August 2, 2024

A tip line has been set up for people who might have information that could help investigators trying to determine the cause of the fire: 303-441-3674.