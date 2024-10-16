Sting to bring his 3.0 tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2025
Sting, the legendary front man of The Police, will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre next year. It will be his first time playing at the beloved Colorado venue in over a decade. The concert will take place on May 19.
The Grammy-award-winning 73-year-old musical artist is currently in the midst of his "3.0" tour along with guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. Last month he performed the song "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS.
As a solo artist and with The Police, Sting has sold more than 100 million records.
Tickets for next May's show go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.