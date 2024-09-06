Stephen Redfearn named as Boulder's new police chief

Boulder's city manager announced on Friday that Stephen Redfearn had been named the chief of the Boulder Police Department. Redfearn has served as interim chief since January.

According to Boulder City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde, Redfearn's ascension to chief of police "followed a national and comprehensive search that highlighted the importance of choosing a candidate who can lead the department through a time of significant evolution to achieve the progressive and transformative vision in Boulder's Reimagine Policing Plan."

The other finalists for the position included Leonard Redhorse III, deputy chief of the Navajo Police Department, and Josh Wallace, commander of the Criminal Network Group for the Bureau of Counterterrorism with the Chicago Police Department.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn Boulder Police Dept.

Redfearn joined the Boulder Police Department as deputy chief in 2021 after starting his career as a cadet and as a 911 dispatcher before joining the Aurora Police Department where he worked for two decades in a variety of roles. Redfearn responded to the Century 16 Theatre shooting in July 2012 and was also on the force when Elijah McClain died after an interaction with officers.

"I have watched Steve take on the challenges that face his profession with heart, strategic thinking and a clear understanding that policing needs to change," Rivera-Vandermyde said in a statement, "and I believe he is uniquely positioned as our next chief. Steve understands the importance of establishing deep relationships with the community we all serve, and I am confident he will both lean into the promise of Reimagine Policing and make it a reality."

"I am honored to be able to lead the talented officers and employees of the Boulder Police Department as we work collaboratively and pro-actively with our community to make policing equitable and effective in its core mission. We often think about our role 'to protect and serve,' but we also have an opportunity and an obligation to prevent harm," Redfearn said in a statement. "We'll do this through a re-evaluation of our policies, best-practices training, a focus on employee well-being, and absolutely, a renewed commitment to engaging with community. That is what policing is about."

Redfearn's promotion is effective immediately, according to Boulder's city manager.