A snowplow rolled over in El Paso County during icy road conditions. It happened at 6:22 a.m. Monday.

A snowplow rolled over in El Paso County. Black Forest Fire

According to a Facebook post by Black Forest Fire Rescue, the snowplow rolled over at Black Forest and Terra Ridge Circle.

Two people were inside and didn't suffer any major injuries. They were able to get out of the snowplow before fire crews arrived.

What happened leading up to the rollover is being investigated.