Snow forces 1-hour delay for National Western Stock Show Parade in Denver

The National Western Stock Show Parade will hit the streets of Denver one hour later than previously scheduled on Thursday because of forecasted snow. The parade will begin at 1 p.m.

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 05: Handlers lead longhorn cattle up 17th Ave during the National Western Stock Show Kick-Off Parade on January 05, 2023, in downtown Denver. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

According to the NWSS, the decision was made to ensure the safety of the animals, riders, participants and spectators. The organization believes adjusting the start time will allow for improved conditions during the parade.

National Western Stock Show

This year's parade features a procession of horse-drawn wagons, western riding groups and the iconic Longhorn cattle drive. The parade will start at Union Station at 17th Street and end at 17th Street and Glenarm Place.

LINK: National Western Stock Show