January's final taste of snow on the way to Denver on Thursday

The final snowstorm of January 2025 is on its way to Colorado. A California low is moving across the southwest and will be pushing into the southern Rockies Wednesday into Thursday.

This will be a big snow-maker for southern Colorado and will have an impact on the Thursday morning commute across the Front Range. We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Thursday in the Denver metro area.

The storm system is not very cold and does not have a ton of moisture associated with it, but, does have the potential to deliver a few inches over the Denver metro area and Front Range.

At this time, our First Alert snow models are not in what we call consensus. At this time, the overall pattern seems to lead to 1/2 inch to 3 inches over the Denver metro area and as much as 4 to 6 inches in and near Douglas/Elbert counties and the Palmer Divide. This storm is one with many variables and is in flux at this time. There is no Arctic Cold component with the storm so snow amounts this far out a difficult to pin down.

The timing for the system right now has rain/snow developing overnight into Wednesday into Thursday morning. This will lend to the potential for wet to icy conditions across the region. Most of the snow will accumulate Thursday morning during the morning commute.

The southern mountains of our state into northern New Mexico are definitely going to be buried with heavy snow in the San Juan and Sangre De Cristo mountains Tuesday night through Thursday night. There are Winter Weather Advisories in place for some areas to receive 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Nobu Taniwaki of Denver clears off snow from the sidewalk in Denver on Jan. 7, 2025 Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

