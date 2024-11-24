Big snow across Colorado's high country, Denver expected to see accumulating snow Wednesday

Widespread 1-2 feet of snow is expected across Colorado's high country, Denver will see accumulations Wednesday.

A busy travel week, and a very busy weather week. Let's unpack it...

A quick burst of rain and snow will push across the I-25 corridor overnight Sunday. A slushy trace to an inch is expected across the Palmer Divide and the westside of the Denver metro area/foothills. Slick travel is expected in these areas.

Up to 10" is possible for the Continental Divide with slick travel Sunday night and early Monday.

A lull is expected on Monday during the day, and I'd recommend getting any high country travel out of the way. Snow will begin overnight Monday and continue through early Thursday morning. We could be tracking ~48+ hours of consistent snow in the mountains. Winter Storm Watches are posted for the possibility of 1-2+ feet of snow.

Snow will spread across the Front Range Tuesday night into Wednesday. Uncertainty remains high, but we're currently expecting a 2-5" type storm at the airport. Heavier accumulations are expected across the Palmer Divide.

Travel conditions will be rough across portions of I-25 throughout the day on Wednesday.