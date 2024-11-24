Watch CBS News
Local News

Big snow across Colorado's high country, Denver expected to see accumulating snow Wednesday

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Big snow across Colorado's high country, Denver expected to see accumulating snow Wednesday
Big snow across Colorado's high country, Denver expected to see accumulating snow Wednesday 04:22

Widespread 1-2 feet of snow is expected across Colorado's high country, Denver will see accumulations Wednesday.  

A busy travel week, and a very busy weather week. Let's unpack it... 

A quick burst of rain and snow will push across the I-25 corridor overnight Sunday. A slushy trace to an inch is expected across the Palmer Divide and the westside of the Denver metro area/foothills. Slick travel is expected in these areas.  

winter-weather-advisory.png
CBS

 Up to 10" is possible for the Continental Divide with slick travel Sunday night and early Monday.  

A lull is expected on Monday during the day, and I'd recommend getting any high country travel out of the way. Snow will begin overnight Monday and continue through early Thursday morning. We could be tracking ~48+ hours of consistent snow in the mountains. Winter Storm Watches are posted for the possibility of 1-2+ feet of snow.  

winter-storm-watch.png
CBS

Snow will spread across the Front Range Tuesday night into Wednesday. Uncertainty remains high, but we're currently expecting a 2-5" type storm at the airport. Heavier accumulations are expected across the Palmer Divide.  

gfs-fr-snow.png
CBS

Travel conditions will be rough across portions of I-25 throughout the day on Wednesday.  

Joe Ruch
joe-ruch-copy16x9.jpg

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.