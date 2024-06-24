Smoke coming from electrical lines on Colorado light rail tracks, South Metro Fire Rescue says

Electrical lines at RTD light rails were smoking in the southern part of the Denver metro area Monday afternoon.

The exact location wasn't clear, but South Metro Fire Rescue said it received multiple reports of lines smoking between County Line Road and Lincoln Avenue. No injuries were reported, but RTD cut power to those lines and stopped trains in the area.

South Metro Fire Rescue

SMFR said once the power was cut, the smoke stopped.

RTD said shuttle buses are replacing train service on the E and R Lines as the fire department works to determine the cause of the smoke.