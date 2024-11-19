Businesses in Arvada and surrounding Colorado areas see rise in smash-and-grab burglaries: "Something needs to be done"

Law enforcement agencies are seeing a spike in smash-and-grab robberies across the northern part of the Denver metro area and up into Northern Colorado.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is looking for what they are calling the Panda Bandit. Investigators say three young suspects, one dressed in a panda costume, burglarized a gas station in Superior and took vape products.

In Greeley, a clothing store is asking for help after thieves drove through their front window.

A similar burglary happened at Vibez Vape and Smoke shop in Arvada, where a stolen car caused thousands of dollars in damage.

"These guys they don't give up," employee Ashton Kimball said.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the crime. After the front steel door is smashed down by the stolen car, eight thieves pour into the store in the video.



"They wear gloves. They are masked up so you can't really get any sort of description on them," he said.



The video shows the hooded suspects clearing the shelves in a matter of seconds.

Unfortunately, Kimball says it's now the fifth time they've been hit.



"We are all struggling in this economy as much as it is. We don't need people making it harder on us," he said.



The first time, thieves used a rock to break through the glass and the owner quickly reinforced the front using a metal gate. Thieves then used a crowbar to pry the gate open, so they added even more security including the steel door which covered the entire storefront.

"Now a full-on vehicle. What's next? Are they going to start using guns? It has just escalated. Something needs to be done," Kimball said.

According to Arvada police, in 2023 they had a total of 66 burglaries of the smash-and-grab type. So far, in 2024 they are at 67, with 24 since Sept. 1.

"They are taking whatever they can, and they are reselling it," Arvada Police Detective Adam Ross said.



CBS Colorado's Karen Morfitt interviews Arvada Detective Adam Ross. CBS

Ross says they are seeing similarities in cases beyond their jurisdiction, with thieves hitting in the early morning hours and almost all involve young suspects.

"Facebook Marketplace is a big place for vape products, but really a lot of these criminals are giving them to their friends and family who may not know that these products are stolen and then they are going to school and are actually selling those products at the school," Ross said.

He says when they're caught, they're not deterred.

"They realize the consequence are a little bit soft in this area. I think it needs to be impactful really to hold these guys accountable," he said.

For businesses like Vibez, it has means thousands of dollars in product lost, tens of thousands more spent cleaning up and whatever it will costs to add even more protection, which Kimball says they will do.

"We still got a couple more ideas. We are not throwing in the towel yet," he said.

If you know anything about this crime or the others in the area you're asked to call Arvada police.