2 juveniles arrested in Colorado after series of shots were fired from a car

Two boys have been arrested after a series of shots were fired from a car in unincorporated Boulder County. It happened southwest of Longmont late Sunday night and no one was hurt.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says deputies were in the area of Highway 119 and Oxford Road doing checks because of previous reports of gunfire coming from cars in the area recently. When they heard gunshots coming from a moving car they tried to stop it and then pursued the vehicle into Longmont.

Longmont police helped deputies stop the suspects' car near Sunset Street.

The two juveniles are being held on charges including prohibited use of a weapon. Their names have not been released.

The sheriff's office said so far it's not clear "why the suspects repeatedly targeted this area or what the suspects were shooting at as they drove."