Watch CBS News
Local News

2 juveniles arrested in Colorado after series of shots were fired from a car

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

2 juveniles arrested after series of shots fired from car near Longmont
2 juveniles arrested after series of shots fired from car near Longmont 00:21

Two boys have been arrested after a series of shots were fired from a car in unincorporated Boulder County. It happened southwest of Longmont late Sunday night and no one was hurt.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says deputies were in the area of Highway 119 and Oxford Road doing checks because of previous reports of gunfire coming from cars in the area recently. When they heard gunshots coming from a moving car they tried to stop it and then pursued the vehicle into Longmont.

Longmont police helped deputies stop the suspects' car near Sunset Street.

The two juveniles are being held on charges including prohibited use of a weapon. Their names have not been released.

The sheriff's office said so far it's not clear "why the suspects repeatedly targeted this area or what the suspects were shooting at as they drove."

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.