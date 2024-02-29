L.A. Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani announces that he's married

Ohtani's dog gets giant replica "visa" Ohtani's dog gets giant replica "visa" 01:02

Tokyo — Having made headlines with his baseball exploits, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani dropped some big off-the-field news on Thursday, announcing his marriage to a Japanese woman. The two-time American League MVP, who signed a record-breaking contract with the Dodgers in the offseason, revealed his marriage to the unnamed woman in an Instagram post.

"Not only have I begun a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have (begun) a new life with someone from my native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married," Ohtani posted on Instagram.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers smiles during a game against the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium, Feb. 28, 2024, in Surprise, Arizona. Masterpress/Getty

The post didn't include a photo of his wife, but there was one of Ohtani's dog Dekopin, also known as Decoy, who rose to prominence after appearing on TV alongside the Japanese star as he accepted his 2023 MVP award in November.

"Although we will be starting with a new team in a new environment, we hope that the two of us (and also one animal) will work together, support each other, and move forward together with our fans," Ohtani wrote.

He said he would address journalists Thursday in Glendale, Arizona, where he's at training camp with the Dodgers, and asked for the privacy of both his family and his wife to be respected in the meantime.

The 29-year-old made a memorable spring training debut for the Dodgers on Tuesday when he homered against the Chicago White Sox.

Ohtani joined the Dodgers on a 10-year, $700 million contract in December. He underwent his second major elbow surgery in September and plans to play exclusively as a designated hitter this year before returning to the mound in 2025.