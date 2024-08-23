Denver Company makes accessible t-shirts for Shine Music Festival

Every aspect of the Shine Music Festival is designed to make all music lovers feel comfortable.

"I think that it takes a little extra time and special attention to make it accessible," said Nicole Contos, a Board Member for Shine Music Festival.

Contos helps create that inclusive experience, right down to the t-shirts.

CBS

"Everyone has their favorite shirts and usually those shirts…for most people.. are the softest one in their drawer," Contos said.

For people with clothing sensitivities, seams and tags can be a nightmare. Contos understands those sensitivities all too well.

"Sometimes, for me personally, it varies by the day on what I can wear and what I can't wear," she explained.

A scratchy, prickly t-shirt can make you want to jump out of your skin. So, for this year's Festival shirts, Shine turned to Denver-based Original Favorites, a supplier of high-end blank clothing.

"The raw material is going to be the big deciding factor for what makes a product high-end," said Dave Boger, co-founder of Original Favorites.

Original Favorites uses only the best U.S. grown Supima cotton.

"The Supima cotton t-shirt is arguably the softest cotton t-shirt on the market," Boger explained.

CBS

In addition to the soft material, these t-shirts are sewn so the seams are minimal; and the tags are tear away. These are the kinds of details that make Shine t-shirts accessible.

"We want our shirts to be someone's favorite shirt in their drawer," Contos said.

The final design has the Shine logo in braille making this shirt everyone's favorite shirt in their drawer.

LINK: For Tickets & Information about Shine Music Festival

Shine Music Festival is Saturday, August 24, 2024 at ReelWorks Denver in the RiNo Arts District. The festival starts at noon and is free until 6 p.m. The concert at 6:45 p.m. is ticketed.

LINK: Original Favorites Retail