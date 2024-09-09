Shilo Sanders undergoes surgery, timetable for return with Colorado Buffaloes unclear

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Shilo Sanders underwent surgery on his arm. Photos posted on social media by his dad -- CU Coach Deion Sanders -- showed him in his hospital bed and with his arm in a cast.

God is Good! Can’t wait to see u back ready to go. Love ya son! @ShiloSanders @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/gm4joshAXX — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) September 9, 2024

Shilo is in the middle of his final season of college football and it was expected that he would be looking to get picked in the 2025 NFL Draft.

So far he has 11 tackles on the season. He was hurt during CU's 28-10 loss to Nebraska in Lincoln over the weekend.

It's not clear how much time Shilo might miss.