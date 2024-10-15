Shelter-in-place ordered in Colorado town of Elizabeth after "Code Red"

The town of Elizabeth ordered a shelter-in-place after issuing a code red Tuesday morning. Few details were immediately available, but residents reported police activity, including from the Elbert County Sheriff's Office and neighboring Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The Elizabeth Police Department posted on Facebook at 9:10 a.m. "Increased police activity in the 100 block of E. Spruce St. Please avoid the area."

At 9:33 a.m., the town posted on Facebook that the Town Hall was closed for town business but being used as a shelter:

"The Elbert County Sheriff's Office and the Town of Elizabeth Police Department issued a "Shelter in Place" order for the area of 175 Spruce Street due to law enforcement activity in the area of the Fitzgerald Apartments. Please avoid the area. Residents are asked to remain in place until additional information is available. If you are in the immediate area, please remain in your homes and or businesses until additional information is provided. If you cannot 'Shelter in Place' you are free to come to Town Hall for assistance. More information will become available, but as this is a fluid event, involving several law enforcement departments, your cooperation is appreciated."

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred after officers attempted to execute a search warrant, but didn't provide any other information.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said its SWAT team was requested to assist with an incident but couldn't provide any other information.

Armored SWAT vehicles were seen in the area after having been brought to the area on flatbed trucks and fire rescue vehicles were staged all around the area of South Elbert and East Spruce Streets.

Armored police vehicles were seen in the 100 block of Spruce Street in Elizabeth, Colorado on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. CBS

Elizabeth is about 50 miles southeast of Denver and 15 miles east of Castle Rock. It has a population of about 1,600 people.