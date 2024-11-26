Servicios de La Raza helps Colorado families in need this holiday season

Colorado families in need this holiday season lined up for Servicios de La Raza's annual giveaway event on Tuesday. The organization gave out 700 coupons for turkeys and holiday meal fixings for a complete Thanksgiving dinner during the Holidays En Comunidad event.

Servicios de La Raza is helping some families in need this holiday season. CBS

Servicios de La Raza is a health and human service agency. Volunteers also handed out clothing and toys and helped families take advantage of additional resources.

The organization believes these types of events will help families become a little more thankful this holiday season.

Servicios de La Raza handed out turkeys, holiday meal fixings, clothing and toys during the Holidays En Comunidad event. CBS

"Making sure people understand a little more about their culture and have a sense of what are they giving thanks for... so we have a giving tree for 'What am I giving thanks for?" said Servicios de La Raza Director of Essential Services Jenny Santos.

There will be another giveaway next month which will help provide essentials during the Christmas season. It's first-come, first-served.