Semi truck driver hospitalized, involved in train crash in Aurora

By Christa Swanson

A semi driver was taken to the hospital Wednesday after they were involved in a crash with a train in Aurora.

Authorities were contacted about the crash at East Colfax Avenue and North Peterson Road around 3:30 p.m. Footage of the scene shows damage to the front of the truck and the trailer, which had been filled with rocks, detached and overturned.

According to the Aurora Fire Department, the semi driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They said the train, which was hauling wheat and organic fertilizer, was not derailed. No one on the train was reported injured.

Peterson Road from US 36 to East 26th Avenue remains closed while crews work the scene. Officials said there is not an estimated time on when the road will reopen yet.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

