Semi crashes into power pole, motorcylist injured on South Parker Road in Denver metro area

A semi crashed into a power pole and a motorcyclist was injured on South Parker Road on Monday afternoon. All lanes of South Parker Road were closed for several hours in both directions between East Iliff Avenue and South Dayton Street.

Power was turned off in that area due to the downed power pole, according to Xcel Energy crews.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Parker Road and Emporia Street about 12:15 p.m.

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.