The search for the three missing children was called off on Friday morning after they were located.Their grandfather brought the children to Denver Police Department District 4.

Arvada police responded and returned them to Arvada. Investigators are working to reunite the children with family.

UPDATE - Enfinity, Craig, and Damian have been found safe! This morning, their grandfather brought them to Denver PD District Station #4. Arvada PD detectives responded promptly, returning them to Arvada where they will soon reunite with a guardian. We deeply appreciate the… — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) June 21, 2024