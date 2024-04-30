Watch CBS News
Dates set for Denver Nuggets playoff series with Timberwolves, times still TBD

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Nuggets playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves starts this weekend. The champs will get four full days of rest before their push to defend their NBA title gets back into high gear.

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves
Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket while Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves defends in the first quarter at Target Center on Nov. 1, 2023 in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 110-89. David Berding / Getty Images

Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals will take place in Denver at Ball Arena on Saturday. The game's start time hasn't been determined.

Game 2 will also be in Denver and will happen on Monday. Expect it to be a night game, although the exact start time for that game also isn't set.

The series will then shift to Minneapolis where Games 3 and 4 will take place at the Target Center. The start times for those games also isn't set. The games will happen on May 10 and May 12.

If necessary, Games 5 (in Denver), 6 (in Minnesota) and 7 (in Denver) would happen on May 14, 16 and 19.

bracket-den-okc-min-copy.jpg
Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

The Nuggets and Wolves split their regular season series at 2 games apiece. Denver eliminated Minnesota from last year's playoffs in the first round by a series score of 4-1. Minnesota is coming off an opening round sweep of the Phoenix Suns and the Nuggets defeated the Lakers 4-1 in their opening round.

First published on April 30, 2024 / 8:44 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

