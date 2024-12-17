Santa stops at Denver Health to spread some holiday spirit

Santa stopped by Denver Health on Tuesday to spread a little holiday joy. He visited children in the pediatric ICU and urgent care.

Santa stopped at Denver Health on Tuesday to spread some holiday spirit. CBS

Multiple companies donated toys to Denver Health, including Zakhem Real Estate. Santa stopped by each room and visited with the patients and their families, gifting them an early Christmas present of their choice.

"When they see these toys, it just lightens up their whole day. I think it makes their stay easier and makes the job easier for all the people that work here as well," said John Zakhem with Zakhem Real Estate.

Santa visited patients at Denver Health with an early Christmas surprise. CBS

Santa's visit has become a yearly tradition for the hospital in hopes of making the patients' stay a little easier during a difficult time.