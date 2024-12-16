Suspect wanted out of Nebraska leads police in eastern Colorado on chase

Police in northeastern Colorado chased and captured a wanted suspect out of Nebraska over the weekend. It happened late Saturday night in the Phillips County town of Holyoke, and the suspect was identified as Russell Scott Brown.

Russell Scott Brown Holyoke Police

Holyoke police said one of their officers spotted the suspect in a vehicle and attempted to stop him for a traffic violation, but the car took off after initially pulling over. It sped away as soon as the officer got out of the patrol car to approach the vehicle.

Knowing the suspect was a user of methamphetamine, was wanted for out-of-state crimes and was believed to be armed and dangerous, police began pursuing the vehicle. The police chase went from Highway 385 to Highway 23, and deputies from the Phillips County Sheriff's Office joined in. Eventually, law enforcement officers used a tactical move to stop the vehicle. The suspect's vehicle came to a stop when it slammed into a patrol car, and the suspect then tried to run away but was captured.

There was a person in the suspect's car during the chase and that person was not arrested.

Brown, a resident of of Cozad, Nebraska, was taken to the Logan County Jail on eluding and drug charges. He has a long criminal record that includes weapons and drug offenses.