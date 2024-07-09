RTD's A line service temporarily replaced with bus shuttle service during repairs

A portion of the Regional Transportation District's A Line service will be replaced by shuttle buses as they conduct much needed repairs Tuesday morning.

This is between Union Station and Central Park Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is federally required work by the Union Pacific Railroad at Ulster Street and Havana Street crossings.

The A line trains will operate as scheduled between Central Park and Denver Airport stations. The bus shuttle service will be offered between Union Station and Central Park stations. This includes:

· Union Station, Gate B22

· 38th Blake Station, board shuttle in front of the station

· 40th Colorado Station, Gate B

· Central Park Station, Gate B3

RTD says their rail service to DIA will resume after the work is completed. The first train to Denver Airport Station is scheduled to depart Union Station at 1:15 p.mR. The first train to Union Station is expected to depart Denver Airport Station at 12:57 p.m.

Riders are encouraged to plan ahead and prepare for extra time for bus shuttle transfers to or from the airport. Travelers can download RTD's Next Ride App for more details.