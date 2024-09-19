RTD terminates contract with Greyhound at Denver Union Station

RTD terminates contract with Greyhound at Union Station

Greyhound's bus service is getting kicked out of Denver's Union Station.

The Regional Transportation District says safety concerns are their primary reason for not renewing the contract.

RTD said that Greyhound has quote "abandoned buses and its customers" on multiple occasions over the last four years -- including overnight.

RTD says long layovers from the private bus service have led to crowding and loitering at the downtown hub.

In 2020 Greyhound sold its downtown station near 19th and Curtis Street and began paying RTD $600,000 a year to use the underground concourse at Union Station.

RTD says it will not renew the contract after it expires next August.

CBS Colorado has reached out to Greyhound for comment and have not heard back.