Crash involving RTD bus, several cars on South Parker Road injures several people

Several people were hurt on Thursday morning after daybreak when a bus and several vehicles were involved in a crash on South Parker Road. The bus is an RTD bus and it's not clear if anyone onboard was hurt.

CBS

It happened near the intersection with East Orchard Road in Arapahoe County, just east of Cherry Creek State Park. All lanes of northbound South Parker Road were closed during a portion of the morning rush hour. By 8:15 a.m. traffic was back to normal.

#ALERT @ArapahoeSO deputies are at the scene of a major accident at S. Parker Rd. just south of E. Orchard Rd. involving an RTD bus and multiple vehicles. All lanes of N/B Parker Rd. are closed. Serious injuries. Use alternate route. @CSP_News is investigating. pic.twitter.com/gLbv3YvYAz — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) August 25, 2022

Four people were taken to the hospital.

CBS

So far it's not clear how the accident happened.