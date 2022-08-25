Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash involving RTD bus, several cars on South Parker Road injures several people

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Crash involving RTD bus, several cars on South Parker Road injures several people
Crash involving RTD bus, several cars on South Parker Road injures several people 00:21

Several people were hurt on Thursday morning after daybreak when a bus and several vehicles were involved in a crash on South Parker Road. The bus is an RTD bus and it's not clear if anyone onboard was hurt.

crash.jpg
CBS

It happened near the intersection with East Orchard Road in Arapahoe County, just east of Cherry Creek State Park. All lanes of northbound South Parker Road were closed during a portion of the morning rush hour. By 8:15 a.m. traffic was back to normal.

Four people were taken to the hospital.

crash-1.jpg
CBS

So far it's not clear how the accident happened.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 6:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.