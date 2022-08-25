Crash involving RTD bus, several cars on South Parker Road injures several people
Several people were hurt on Thursday morning after daybreak when a bus and several vehicles were involved in a crash on South Parker Road. The bus is an RTD bus and it's not clear if anyone onboard was hurt.
It happened near the intersection with East Orchard Road in Arapahoe County, just east of Cherry Creek State Park. All lanes of northbound South Parker Road were closed during a portion of the morning rush hour. By 8:15 a.m. traffic was back to normal.
Four people were taken to the hospital.
So far it's not clear how the accident happened.
