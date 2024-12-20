Boys and Girls Club reimagines old Colorado roller rink for their newest teen hangout

Boys and Girls Clubs of Weld County's newest facility used to be a Colorado roller rink

By Kevin Strong, Writer/Editor

The sounds of teenagers laughing echo off the graceful arches inside "the Club," Boys and Girls Clubs of Weld County's newest facility for teenage members. CEO Dave Dixon says the organization had been looking to expand for about 10 years, and this new space fit the bill perfectly.

CBS

"It was just meant to be," said Dixon.

There's a reason he says that, and it has to do with history. This new club fills an old space -- a space which has a long, storied history with teens in Weld County. This new club occupies an old roller rink at 1407 2nd Street in Greeley.

"This was once a place where teens came and formed formative memories and unique memories and experiences, and what better way to honor the building's past than for us to come in and repurpose it for the same purpose; that teens can come in here and form those same unique experiences."

The skating rink was built in 1948 by Warrick Norcross. He and his wife Helen operated a skating school on the site since the 1930s. Their granddaughter Renee Norcross practically grew up on skates, becoming a competitive skater and teaching many of the rink's staff how to roller-skate, even though they were older than she was. She says this new life for the old rink couldn't be any more perfect.

CBS

"The value, the vision, the mission, teenagers serving the community in this location, the leadership of the Boys and Girls Club. We couldn't be more honored, more grateful and more excited for the meaningful future of this building," she said.

Renovation began in August of 2023, with an eye towards keeping as much of the building's original character as possible. The arched roof is perhaps the most visible and impressive feature. The common area features the original floor of the skating rink.

"Where the floor curves, my dad and grandpa did that. It's maplewood, and very difficult to do," said Norcross.

Parts of the floor which had to be torn up have been repurposed into tables, desks and other decorations around the facility. The gym features the original benches from the rink, with decades-old graffiti still carved into it.

CBS

"These benches, this corner back here was the penalty box," Norcross said.

That's where skaters would have to go for braking rink rules.

The original "Roller Skating" sign which once graced the front of the building now hangs in the gymnasium as well. It all contributes to honoring the history of this building, says Norcross.

"The historical preservation is extremely meaningful. This building is iconic to our community, to all of Weld County, and it's such a legacy," she said.

Norcross Family

Dave Dixon says it's important to preserve those memories.

"So many stories of how people used to roller skate here. First kisses inside the roller rink, met their best friends. That speaks to those formative memories."

Dixon foresees a new generation of Weld County teens making new memories in this same space.

"We are so grateful that we get to be associated with that within the community as we create those same memories that are a part of the program.

Learn more about the center at bgcweld.org/teencenter.