Rockslide damage closes Boulder Falls, popular trail in Colorado

A rockslide has damaged a popular trail in Boulder Canyon. The City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks Department has temporarily closed Boulder Falls because of that damage.

Boulder officials said the safety closure is a proactive measure due to recent weather conditions that likely triggered soil movement. That movement caused a slide that damaged key trail infrastructure designed to capture rocks and sediment from the hillside.

Boulder Falls City of Boulder

According to Boulder Open Space, trails are always susceptible to natural hazards and weather events. Officials urge visitors to stay alert while recreating outdoors.

Boulder Open Space is assessing trail damage to determine future repairs and maintenance work in the popular waterfall area west of Boulder. There is no estimated timeline for Boulder Falls' reopening. Visitors are urged to check OSMPTrails.org online for current trail closures.