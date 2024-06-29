Large rock slide in Colorado closes both directions of Highway 40
The Grand County Sheriff's Office says a rock slide has closed both directions of Highway 40 on Saturday.
Around 1:46 p.m., the sheriff's office posted a message on Facebook that both directions of Highway 40 were closed at Mile Post 208, west of Windy Gap for a large rock slide and advised drivers to use alternate route County Road 57.
Around 3:05 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation also posted a message saying that US40 eastbound and westbound is closed to rocks on the road at County Road 57.
