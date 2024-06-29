Large rock slide in Colorado closes both directions of Highway 40

The Grand County Sheriff's Office says a rock slide has closed both directions of Highway 40 on Saturday.

Around 1:46 p.m., the sheriff's office posted a message on Facebook that both directions of Highway 40 were closed at Mile Post 208, west of Windy Gap for a large rock slide and advised drivers to use alternate route County Road 57.

⚠️ UPDATE June 29, 2024 at 3 p.m.: Colorado Department of Transportation has arrived on scene and is working to clear... Posted by Grand County Sheriff's Office - Colorado on Saturday, June 29, 2024

Around 3:05 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation also posted a message saying that US40 eastbound and westbound is closed to rocks on the road at County Road 57.

#US40 eastbound/westbound: Road closed due to rocks on the road at County Road 57. https://t.co/Od96p5dgV0 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 29, 2024

