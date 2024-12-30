Rock slide closes highways in southern Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed state highways 165 and 96 in southern Colorado due to a rock slide. The rock slide happened in the area of McKenzie Junction in Custer County.

The highways from Wetmore to Westcliffe were closed on Dec. 29. The closure points are located at the junction of CO Highway 96 and CO Highway 67 in Wetmore at mile marker 26.2 to Westcliffe at mile marker .01. CO Highway 165 was closed just northwest of Rye at mile marker 28.

According to CDOT, local traffic will be allowed through closure points to access properties on either side of the rock slide area.

The rock slide in the area of McKenzie Junction in Custer County. Sierra Wright

Geotechnical crews accessed the mountainside and ridgeline above CO Highway 96 on Monday to determine the stability of the mountainside for cleanup.

Additional Information from CDOT:

Motorists will encounter the closure of CO 165 MP 28 and the closure of CO 96 between Wetmore and Westcliffe. Local traffic can access properties on either side of rockslide. Alternate routes are described below.

Western CO 96 Route:

• North on CO 67 to US Highway 50

• West on US 50 to CO 69

• South on CO 69 to Westcliffe

Eastern CO 96 Route:

• North on CO 69 to US 50

• East on US 50 to CO 67

• South on CO 67 to Wetmore

CO 165 Route:

• South on CO 165 to Interstate 25

• North on I-25 to CO 96

• West on CO 96 to Wetmore