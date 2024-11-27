Watch CBS News
Rock slide on Highway 50 in southern Colorado near Salida closes road

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A rock slide on Highway 50 has led to a full closure of the Colorado road. It happened on Wednesday in Fremont County.

 The slide is just west of the town of Howard, which is a couple of miles to the southeast of the mountain town of Salida.

The Colorado State Patrol said the highway closure will be for "an extended amount of time" while cleanup work takes place. They shared photos on social media that showed dozens of rocks on the road, including one large boulder that looked to be approximately 8 to 10 feet high.

There were no reports of any injuries.

